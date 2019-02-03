KGF Director Prashanth Neel Has The CUTEST Family! Here Are A Few UNSEEN Pics You Ought To See!
Kannada film director Prashanth Neel has established himself as one of the finest in the industry. He gained immense recognition through his debut film Ugramm starring Sriimurali. Nearly four years later, he made headlines with his latest monster hit film KGF. The starrer went on to set multiple records and collected over Rs 100 Crores. Similar to his professional life, Neel has an amazing personal life, too. He is a father of two children happily married to his beloved wife. Here, we have some of the unseen pictures of KGF director Prashanth Neel with his cute little family that you ought to see!
His Wife & He Are A Team
He has never shoed away from expressing love for his beloved wife. He shared a picture with her and wrote, "cannot explain how proud I am. I know u feel blessed to have me in your life😝😜the feeling is mutual." - (sic)
He Makes For An Amazing Father!
Neel always has the sweetest message for his daughter. Under one of the pictures he wrote, "I remember we had made up our minds we wanted a baby girl and even went and bought only baby girl clothes ,even before you were born❤️This day I remember so clearly ,when you came into this world ,your papa stole the first kiss😒😠and I was so annoyed😂" - (sic)
Neel's Son Is As Adorable!
His pictures on social media alone prove that his love for his children is unconditional! He wished his little bundle of joy on his birthday saying, "Two years back on this day at 9.30am you came into our lives and changed everything. You complete us. You have been the best son we can ask for, you have been a brother every sister needs . I think every mother should have a son after having you" - (sic)
Did You Know?
For the uninitiated Neel is related to actors Sriimurali and Vijay Raghavendra. So, his relationship with Murali extends beyond their film Ugramm. Here is a picture of the duo sharing a moment with the children.
His Daughter Is His Dream
"You are our dream and I'm blessed to have the longest and forever dream. Go conquer the world and dream big my angel. And I can without a doubt say I love you more than ray. Your my first and first is always special" - (sic
MOST READ : Nata Sarvabhouma : (Feb 3, 2019) Advance Booking, Ticket Price, Showtime & More Details