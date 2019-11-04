    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF Director Prashanth Neel Sends Out Warning Against Imposters Following Fake Calls For Auditions

      By
      |

      Movie buffs across the globe are eagerly awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2. As per the latest reports, the majority of the shooting has already been completed. The sequel is rumoured to release next summer. But, a few miscreants have been circulating emails and advertisements regarding calls for auditions. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to warn fans and others against the imposters.

      Prashanth Neel Sends Out Warning Against Imposter

      Prashanth tweeted, "BE AWARE! Someone with a fake email "Prashanthneelconnect@gmail.com" is using @prashanth_neel identity & trying to scam the talents in the industry. Pls ignore all such emails. Anything related to #KGF auditions will be communicated only through @hombalefilms official handles." - (sic)

      Previously as well, when KGF Chapter 1 had just released, a similar incident had occurred when a fake call for Chapter 2 auditions went viral. The makers later brushed off the reports as hoax and requested fans to not entertain such news unless it comes from their production house.

      While some of Prashanth's followers thanked him for the clarification, a few others used the opportunity to request him to not direct films in other languages. One of them wrote, @yaaronaan "Dear Prashant. After kgf any actor will be ready to make films with you. So, Pls make films in sandalwood. No need mtr. Nagesh babu. Ram Charan. Its up to you now. We can't keep commenting in every tweet. #prashanthinsandalwood." - (sic)

      @Karnatakatrends "Sir dont direct any non kannada films, bekidre NTR nne hakondu kannadadalli madi. Kannada industry need you. After kgf 2 , iam waiting for ugram 2." - (sic) another added.

      Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Srinidhi Shetty has started shooting her next film opposite Vikram in Tamil. It is also being said that Yash is planning on doing a straight Tamil movie after KGF Chapter 2.

      Watch this space for the latest updates on Sandalwood!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue