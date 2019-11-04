KGF Director Prashanth Neel Sends Out Warning Against Imposters Following Fake Calls For Auditions

Movie buffs across the globe are eagerly awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2. As per the latest reports, the majority of the shooting has already been completed. The sequel is rumoured to release next summer. But, a few miscreants have been circulating emails and advertisements regarding calls for auditions. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to warn fans and others against the imposters.

Prashanth tweeted, "BE AWARE! Someone with a fake email "Prashanthneelconnect@gmail.com" is using @prashanth_neel identity & trying to scam the talents in the industry. Pls ignore all such emails. Anything related to #KGF auditions will be communicated only through @hombalefilms official handles." - (sic)

Previously as well, when KGF Chapter 1 had just released, a similar incident had occurred when a fake call for Chapter 2 auditions went viral. The makers later brushed off the reports as hoax and requested fans to not entertain such news unless it comes from their production house.

While some of Prashanth's followers thanked him for the clarification, a few others used the opportunity to request him to not direct films in other languages. One of them wrote, @yaaronaan "Dear Prashant. After kgf any actor will be ready to make films with you. So, Pls make films in sandalwood. No need mtr. Nagesh babu. Ram Charan. Its up to you now. We can't keep commenting in every tweet. #prashanthinsandalwood." - (sic)

@Karnatakatrends "Sir dont direct any non kannada films, bekidre NTR nne hakondu kannadadalli madi. Kannada industry need you. After kgf 2 , iam waiting for ugram 2." - (sic) another added.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Srinidhi Shetty has started shooting her next film opposite Vikram in Tamil. It is also being said that Yash is planning on doing a straight Tamil movie after KGF Chapter 2.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Sandalwood!