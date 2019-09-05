KGF's Female Lead Srinidhi Shetty Chats With Sadhguru About Cauvery Calling!

KGF's lead actress Srinidhi Shetty is one among the many Kannada actors who have come forward to support Cauvery Calling. Recently, the actress caught up with Sadhguru, where they spoke in detail about the initiative, condition of Cauvery and most importantly, about the preservation of the river, which is the need of the hour. The actress even said that she's been closely following Sadhguru and his work, which she finds hugely inspiring.

Picture Courtesy: Times Of India

When Srinidhi asked Sadhguru about his love for riding and how now it is being used to spread awareness, he responded, "It's been a wonderful day. But I'm on a motorcycle that I'm not very used to. And the Japanese made it without a clutch (laughs). So, riding in the mud tracks has been a bit of a challenge."

As the conversation progressed, they went on to discuss more serious issues. The actress asked, "Sadhguru, these days, when people talk about Cauvery, most of the times it is in terms of how much water we can get out of her. Have we become exploitative in our relationship with her? If yes, then how and why did this happen?"

To which, he quickly replied, "Very simple. You have heard the story of the goose that laid golden eggs?" Sadhguru further explained that the river is being exploited at an alarming rate. Using a few figures and statistics, he focused on the fact that a part of the younger generation has never witnessed a river in real.

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has also joined Sadhguru in Cauvery Calling. The Kirik Party actor will be riding through the regions of Coorg to spread awareness on the issue and discuss it from a root level.