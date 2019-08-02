KGF Makers Didn’t Consider Sanjay Dutt Only After The Film’s Success; Yash Reveals Actual Reason
KGF Chapter 1 success has inspired many filmmakers, who always dreamt of creating something powerful and magnificent. Though there is a set of critics who have a contrasting opinion about the blockbuster, we need to appreciate all that it has achieved. KGF Chapter 1 has undoubtedly benefitted the Kannada film industry on a large scale. It also managed to grab attention of other film industries that questioned Sandalwood's ability to compete on par with them. Similarly, actors from different languages are being roped in for the sequel, with Sanjay Dutt being the first. In a recent interaction with the media, lead actor Yash revealed the actual reason Sanjay Dutt was chosen to play Adheera, and it isn't because of the first part's success.
Here's What Prashanth Felt
KGF is helmed by Sandalwood filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The hype surrounding the film alone explains how creative and thoughtful the director has been with character selection. Yash told City Express, "When director Prashanth Neel narrated the character of Adheera, he had himself mentioned that this role needs somebody like Sanjay Dutt."
KGF's Success Wasn't The Reason
Yash further added, "He was there in our mind right from the initial stages, and not after we ventured into five languages. Nor it did emerge after KGF became a huge success."
Sanjay Dutt Will Enhance The Story
When news regarding casting Sanjay Dutt broke, reports speculated that the KGF team was getting him on board only for the non-Kannada speaking audience as the film was a hit in the Hindi belt as well. But Yash said, "When you have a good story, the other things fall into place on their own. The purity of such thought is always strong."
He Couldn't Stop Praising Sanjay Dutt
Yash went on to praise the Bollywood actor saying, "Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value. That is what has happened in this case, and we are happy."
