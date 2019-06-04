English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF's Mastermind Prashanth Neel Is Celebrating His B'day Today! Here's How Celebs Wished Him

    By
    |

    He is the man behind biggest of Sandalwood hits such as Ugramm and KGF. One of the youngest filmmakers of Sandalwood, Prashanth Neel, turns a year older today. At the age of 40, he's achieved heights which many well established directors haven't or are yet to. Today (June 4, 2019), he's celebrating his birthday. Many celebrities including Puneeth Rajkumar and Srimurali wished Prashanth on social media. What caught our attention the most was KGF's lead actress Srinidhi Shetty's post.

    Prashanth Neel Is Celebrating His Bday Today!

    She shared a couple of picures with Prashanth and wrote, "Happpyyyy birthday to this wonderful soul and an inspiration to all of us♥️ happiest birthday Prashanth..so blessed to have you in my life..#PrashanthNeel @prashanth_neel"

    Few hours ago, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar also wished Prashanth Neel on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Birthday #PrashanthNeel, Wishing you a lot of Success ahead!" Though this duo has never worked together, they share a cordial relationship.

    Ugramm star Srimurali, who is also married to Prashanth Neel's sister, wished the KGF director on his birthday by tweeting, "Happy Birthday to Directorrrrr #PrashanthNeel ...lots of Luv... cheers Directorrrrr @prashanth_neel"

    Kannada Actress Shruti's Daughter Gowri Has Grown To Be One Pretty Woman! View Rare PICS By Chaitra Krishnamurthy

    The famous antagonist of KGF Chapter 1, Garuda posted a few adorable pictures with Prashanth Neel and wrote, "Happy birthday @prashanth_neel Sir ..We are blessed to have you in our life... Love you ❤️ You have made not just Sandalwood proud but also Indian Film Industry #KGF #KGFChapter2 #PrashanthNeel"

    More PRASHANTH NEEL News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue