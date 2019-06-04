KGF's Mastermind Prashanth Neel Is Celebrating His B'day Today! Here's How Celebs Wished Him

He is the man behind biggest of Sandalwood hits such as Ugramm and KGF. One of the youngest filmmakers of Sandalwood, Prashanth Neel, turns a year older today. At the age of 40, he's achieved heights which many well established directors haven't or are yet to. Today (June 4, 2019), he's celebrating his birthday. Many celebrities including Puneeth Rajkumar and Srimurali wished Prashanth on social media. What caught our attention the most was KGF's lead actress Srinidhi Shetty's post.

She shared a couple of picures with Prashanth and wrote, "Happpyyyy birthday to this wonderful soul and an inspiration to all of us♥️ happiest birthday Prashanth..so blessed to have you in my life..#PrashanthNeel @prashanth_neel"

Few hours ago, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar also wished Prashanth Neel on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Birthday #PrashanthNeel, Wishing you a lot of Success ahead!" Though this duo has never worked together, they share a cordial relationship.

Ugramm star Srimurali, who is also married to Prashanth Neel's sister, wished the KGF director on his birthday by tweeting, "Happy Birthday to Directorrrrr #PrashanthNeel ...lots of Luv... cheers Directorrrrr @prashanth_neel"

The famous antagonist of KGF Chapter 1, Garuda posted a few adorable pictures with Prashanth Neel and wrote, "Happy birthday @prashanth_neel Sir ..We are blessed to have you in our life... Love you ❤️ You have made not just Sandalwood proud but also Indian Film Industry #KGF #KGFChapter2 #PrashanthNeel"