KGF Queen Srinidhi Shetty Turns A Year Older! B'day Wishes Pour In From Fans & Well-Wishers

Fans Shower Srinidhi With Wishes

Desihotbabes1

"Wishing a wonderful birthday to the very hot #misssupranational. @SrinidhiShetty7. Always be Happy 😘" - (sic)

@SRIHARIJOSHI

"Many many more happy returns of the day queen srinidhishetty.... All the best for your all projects... Waiting to see u with thalapathy vijay.." - (sic)

@SrinidhiFans7

"Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day. @SrinidhiShetty7. 😘 I Hope all Your Birthday Wishes and Dreams Come True❤️❤️" - (sic)

She's Only 27!

Srinidhi Shetty saw fame at the tender age of 26 when she featured in KGF Chapter 1. However, she achieved her first milestone in 2016 when she won Miss Supranational. She is the second Indian contestant to have earned the title.

She Aced Her Academics

Acting just happened to Srinidhi Shetty. Unlike other actresses, who strive for years to follow their dreams, the KGF actress's focus was only on her academics until she landed the role of Reena. She received her bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Jain University, Bangalore.

Her Next Project Is Opposite Vikram

Srinidhi Shetty spent good four years on KGF. A while ago, when the second installment went on floors, the makers of the film revealed that her role as Reena is pivotal in Chapter 2.

Recently, it was confirmed that she has signed a Tamil movie, in which she will be seen starring opposite Vikram.

We wish Srinidhi Shetty a very happy birthday and may she have a great year ahead!