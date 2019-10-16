    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      KGF Saga To Conclude With Chapter 2? Prashanth Neels Talks About The Epic Story Coming To An End

      KGF Chapter 1 became the highest-grossing film of Sandalwood, with its box office collections exceeding Rs 200 crore. The film came to be known for presenting the audience with a never-seen-before sort of entertainment. Wasting no time, soon after the release of the original, the makers began working on the next instalment. But, director Prashanth Neel's latest tweet has gotten fans anxious as he's talking about the epic story coming to an end. Will KGF's journey conclude with Chapter 2? Here's what we know!

      Yashs KGF Saga To Conclude With Chapter 2?

      Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of the famous antagonist Adheera in the sequel. Several pictures showcasing him with the other actor and makers have been making rounds on the internet. Recently, Prashanth Neel shared a couple more pictures with the Bollywood actor on Twitter and wrote, "Once a upon a time....... Adheera..let's see how this epic story ends. #kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad. With @duttsanjay sir commences...." - (sic)

      Upon seeing the above posts, fans have been asking the young filmmaker if he's planning on concluding the blockbuster with the sequel alone and not considering another instalment. However, Neel hasn't provided any clarification on the same.

      Meanwhile, his post could be read differently as well. It seems like he's referring to the much-awaited face-off between the hero Yash and the villain Sanjay Dutt, which will witness an end in the sequel.

      After completing the shooting in Hyderabad, the team recently shifted to Karnataka to complete the rest of the shoot. As per reports, KGF shooting will be resumed in Cyanide Hills after the Karnataka High Court issued a clearance. Earlier, the team ran into trouble with shooting coming to a halt on grounds of the environment of Cyanide Hills being meddled with.

      Watch the space for more updates on KGF Chapter 2!

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
