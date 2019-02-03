English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KGF Special Screening: Lucky Fans In Kerala To Watch The Film With Yash & Mammootty

    By
    |

    Yash starrer KGF is the first Kannada to have earned so much across different parts of India and the world. The film was dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi. Even after a month since its release, the film continues to perform well at a few theaters. However, KGF in Kerala did not receive as much attention as in other regions. And now, lucky fans in Kerala have got a chance to watch KGF with Yash and Mammootty during a special screening which will be held tomorrow (February 3, 2019) in Kochi.

    Fans In Kerala To Watch KGF With Yash & Mammootty

    The screening will take place during the audio for the movie Yathra. It will be graced by Rocking Star himself and Mega Star Mammootty. Yesterday, another song from the movie titled Sidila Bharava was released. The song went on to garner over 5 Lakh views within 14 hours! Also, Yash is will be seen gracing the small screen.

    MOST READ : Yash's KGF Impresses Another Star! Thalapathy Vijay Raves About It After Watching Special Screening

    However, seems like it is going to take a tab bit long until fans get to watch KGF in Kannada. For now, the Hindi version of KGF will be broadcast on Sony Max. Bollywood fans have eared the privilege of watching the monster hit on their television screens.

    Read more about: kgf yash mammootty
    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 23:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue