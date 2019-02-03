KGF Special Screening: Lucky Fans In Kerala To Watch The Film With Yash & Mammootty

Yash starrer KGF is the first Kannada to have earned so much across different parts of India and the world. The film was dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi. Even after a month since its release, the film continues to perform well at a few theaters. However, KGF in Kerala did not receive as much attention as in other regions. And now, lucky fans in Kerala have got a chance to watch KGF with Yash and Mammootty during a special screening which will be held tomorrow (February 3, 2019) in Kochi.

The screening will take place during the audio for the movie Yathra. It will be graced by Rocking Star himself and Mega Star Mammootty. Yesterday, another song from the movie titled Sidila Bharava was released. The song went on to garner over 5 Lakh views within 14 hours! Also, Yash is will be seen gracing the small screen.

However, seems like it is going to take a tab bit long until fans get to watch KGF in Kannada. For now, the Hindi version of KGF will be broadcast on Sony Max. Bollywood fans have eared the privilege of watching the monster hit on their television screens.