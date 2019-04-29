KGF’s Srinidhi Shetty Has Dropped At Least 7 Films! Says She’s Excited To Come Back To Bangalore

Engineer turned actress Srinidhi Shetty gained immense popularity through KGF. Though it was her debut film and had a minor role to play, she has become a household name. After KGF's tremendous performance, every director and producer would want to work with this popular lead actress. But, Srinidhi seems to have different plans. In an interview with Xappie.com, she has revealed that she has dropped at least 7 films till date! Wondering why? A while ago, she also took to her Instagram to announce that she's excited to be returning to Bangalore.

Talking about how life has changed after KGF, Srinidhi told the publication, "After the release of chapter one the reception was unimaginable, the makers wanted to start the second chapter early than actually planned. There were many projects which they wanted me to be part of the films which required dates during the months of June and October."

"I would have dropped at least three films in Kannada, two in Tamil and Two in Telugu. I had said to all of them that I would be okay to accept any films after October," she further added.

And, the actress is returning to Bangalore to attend an event. She announced on Instagram that she's excited about it. Currently, she is held up with preparations for the KGF Chapter 2, whose shooting will begin next month.

Sudeep Mocked Mungaru Male's Success; 'Do Not Compare 3.5 Foot Ganesh With 6 Foot Tall Darshan'

Talking about the same she said, "I even know there is lots of work ahead in the second part of KGF, I wanted to give my best instead of fluctuating with other projects. She is working hard even more for the sequel. I am that sort of a person who will not be satisfied that easily. I always believe there is still room for any betterment."