      KGF Star Yash's 2016 Film 'Santhu Straight Forward' To Be Dubbed In Tamil! Read Details

      Sandalwood's Rocking Star Yash is currently busy with his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. Although the period-action film helped him achieve great popularity, he had already come to be recognised as one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood with his previous movies. One of his hit films from 2016, Santhu Straight Forward, will now be dubbed in Tamil, according to the latest reports. The Tamil version of Santhu Straight Forward will be titled Suryavamshi. The film stars his wife Radhika Pandit as the female lead.

      Santhu Straight Forward was the last film the star couple featured in before their wedding. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch them share the screen again. However, Radhika Pandit is held up on the personal front. Not only is she taking care of their 10-month-old daughter Ayra, but also expecting her second child.

      Helmed by Mahesh Rao and produced by K Manju, Santhu Straight Forward had an outstanding run in the theatres. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2016. Besides the storyline and watching the famous duo romance on-screen, fans also enjoyed the catchy tracks from the movie.

      Rumour has it that Yash will next collaborate with Puri Jagannadh for his film titled Jana Gana Mana. However, neither party has confirmed the news. Yash stated in previous interviews that KGF Chapter 2 is his only focus, for now.

      The sequel's shooting is expected to wrap up soon. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently joined the cast. A few of his pictures with Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, and director Prashanth Neel that are making rounds on the internet, have left fans impatient.

      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
