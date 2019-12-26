KGF Star Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Share Adorable Pictures Of Daughter Ayra On Christmas

Rocking Star Yash is currently enjoying some quality time with wife Radhika Pandit and kids during the holiday season. The Sandalwood star recently shared an adorable picture of daughter Ayra on Christmas. The little munchkin is seen helping mummy Radhika in decorating the Christmas tree. The KGF fame actor took to social media and captioned the pictures with a heartfelt note.

Yash wrote, "The Xmas tree may be shining, but the brightest light is standing next to it!! (Ok.. it's the Daddy talking.. can't help it though) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone." On the other hand, Radhika too shared a few more pictures of baby Ayra and wrote: "Look who helped me decorate our Xmas tree this year!!" (sic)

The lovely couple wished all their fans and well-wishers at Christmas. The duo, on the eve of Christmas, shared a stunning picture as they twinned in black whilst looking regal and festive in equal measure. Radhika took to Instagram and wrote, “Ready to ride on our sleigh to thank Santa for giving us the most precious gifts since last two Xmas, Ayra and Junior Y.. (We must have been really good) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”

On the work front, Yash is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated sequel of KGF. The first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2 was recently released by the makers to a thunderous response. On the other hand, Radhika was last seen on screen in 2019’s Aadi Lakshmi Puraana.

