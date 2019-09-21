English
    KGF Star Yash Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke South 2019 Award

    KGF actor Yash was honored with Dadasaheb Phalke South 2019, in an award ceremony held in Hyderabad yesterday (September 20). During his acceptance speech, the Sandalwood actor entertained his fans present in the audience by saying a few dialogues from his film, KGF Chapter 1 in both Kannada and Telugu. Yash even thanked his fans in the Andhra region for supporting and encouraging his latest blockbuster. He was honoured with the prestigious award for his acting in KGF.

    Telugu actress Keerthi Suresh also bagged a Dadasaheb Phalke South 2019 award for her film Mahanati. The annual ceremony recognises talents across different film industries and presents them with one of the most prestigious awards. The event is graced by celebrities, delegates, industrialists and diplomats.

    This isn't the first award Yash has received in 2019. A while ago, Yash won the Best Actor in Leading Role (Kannada) at SIIMA 2019. KGF Chapter 1 earned the maximum nominations by making it to nearly all categories.

    While he is still rejoicing the success of his blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2 is also in progress. Speculations are rife that the movie will hit the theatres sooner than expected, by releasing in April 2020 instead of December, as previously announced.

    Read more about: yash kgf kgf chapter 1 kgf chapter 2
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
