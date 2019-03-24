English
    KGF Star Yash Receives Police Security At His Residence; Sumalatha Says Nobody Can Threaten Him!

    Sandalwood actors Yash and Darshan have been Sumalatha Ambareesh's side ever since she announced that she would be contesting in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Their involvement in politics however has turned heads. Their decision to support Sumalatha during the campaign has been criticized. Recently, an MLA belonging to the party JD(S) threatened these actors. And now, KGF actor Yash receives police security after a miscreant pelt Darshan's house yesterday.

    Yash Receives Police Security At His Residence

    The incident occurred around 3:30 am yesterday. The miscreant threw a stone at Darshan's home, which caused the windows to shatter. But, Darshan is currently in Hyderabad on a shoot, therefore, he wasn't aware of the situation. The police arrived at his residence and filed a case. They are looking into the CCTV footage for further verification.

    Following the incident, police security has been allocated at Yash's residence. Even previously, reports were making rounds that Yash has received death threats. Commenting on this Sumlatha Ambareesh said, "Such intimidating tactics will not work. Nobody can dare threaten Darshan and Yash. Our workers need not to have to get provoked by such incidents."

    Taking about the attack on Darshan's residence, the police said, "A passer-by hurled stones at Darshan's residence in Ideal Homes Township, and one of the window adjacent to the main door was damaged. We have obtained the CCTV footage to identity the accused, and find out his motive for doing so."

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
