KGF Star Yash’s Wish To His Princess Daughter Ayra Is Winning Hearts All Over The Internet

Kannada Star Yash, who became a pan-Indian sensation after his movie 'KGF: Chapter 1' celebrated his daughter Ayra's first birthday on December 2.

The actor took to Instagram to share pictures and wish his daughter. He wrote, "Being your dad has brought out the softer side in me! You are my strength, my weakness, my everything! Happy Birthday my darling princess! I love you! #AyraYash #AyraTurnsOne."

Along with the post, the actor shared adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo. Yash shared that his daughter brought out his softer side and that she will always be his strength and weakness. Fans of the KGF star went crazy over his adorable post and started commenting with heart-shaped smileys.

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit also shared some maternity pictures of her, wishing Ayra a very happy birthday.

On October 30, Yash announced on Instagram, the arrival of a baby brother to Ayra. In the post, the actor included a video message which had baby sounds. He said Ayra's happiness is doubled as she got a baby brother.

On the work front, Yash is shooting his most-awaited big-budget film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is directed by Prashanth Neel. It is reported that the actor took a small break from the shooting to spend some quality time with his family, and now he is all set to resume work from today. A two-day shooting is planned in Bangalore and then it is said that the film crew will move to Ballari for the next schedule to shoot some vital portions.

Expected to release in 2020, KGF has a multi-star cast of Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Vasishta Simha, Malavika Avinash, and Ramchandra Raju. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film has Srinidhi Shetty pairing up with Yash.

