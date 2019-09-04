English
    KGF Team Agrees To Follow Legal Suit; Stay Order Imposed On Chapter 2 A Day Before Shoot Was To End

    By
    |

    KGF Chapter 2 was only a day away from wrapping its shooting schedule when the court issued a stay order. A resident of Kolar Gold Fields claimed that the filming activities of Yash's movie were having an adverse effect on the flora and fauna of the region. However, the makers have to say that they faced no such issued while shooting in Cyanide Hills for six months row during KGF Chapter 1. Karthik Gowda, from the production house told Times of India that KGF team will follow the legal suit to resolve the issue.

    KGF Team Clueless About The Complaint

    Everything was sailing smooth for KGF, until the court issued a stay order following a complaint raised by the local resident N Srinivas. Addressing this, Karthik said, "We shot in the same location for six months for KGF: Chapter 1 and faced no issues then. This time around, we had a month-long schedule and are, honestly, clueless why this has cropped up now. The petitioner claims that the team was harming the environment with the movement and construction of sets in Cyanide Hills, which created dust and air pollution."

    'Ground Reality Is Not That'

    "But the ground reality is not that. In fact, residents of the area have no complaints against us, as the transportation of items for the sets and the actual work on them did not create a dust storm," he further added.

    They'll Follow The Legal Suit

    KGF team has agreed to follow the legal procedure, despite the stay order affecting the film's shoot. The makers further claimed that they have provided several temporary employment opportunities.

    Will It Affect The Release?

    Only a few days ago, we learned that KGF Chapter 2's release was preponed as the shooting was wrapping up sooner than expected. Reports suggested that the film was being planned to release in April tentatively. But, the recent legal issues might affect its release date. The makers are yet to issue an official statement on the same.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
