KGF Team Agrees To Follow Legal Suit; Stay Order Imposed On Chapter 2 A Day Before Shoot Was To End

KGF Team Clueless About The Complaint

Everything was sailing smooth for KGF, until the court issued a stay order following a complaint raised by the local resident N Srinivas. Addressing this, Karthik said, "We shot in the same location for six months for KGF: Chapter 1 and faced no issues then. This time around, we had a month-long schedule and are, honestly, clueless why this has cropped up now. The petitioner claims that the team was harming the environment with the movement and construction of sets in Cyanide Hills, which created dust and air pollution."

'Ground Reality Is Not That'

"But the ground reality is not that. In fact, residents of the area have no complaints against us, as the transportation of items for the sets and the actual work on them did not create a dust storm," he further added.

They'll Follow The Legal Suit

KGF team has agreed to follow the legal procedure, despite the stay order affecting the film's shoot. The makers further claimed that they have provided several temporary employment opportunities.

Will It Affect The Release?

Only a few days ago, we learned that KGF Chapter 2's release was preponed as the shooting was wrapping up sooner than expected. Reports suggested that the film was being planned to release in April tentatively. But, the recent legal issues might affect its release date. The makers are yet to issue an official statement on the same.