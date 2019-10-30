KGF Team Has Good News For Fans! Chapter 1 To Re-release On November 1

KGF fans have been urging the makers of the blockbuster film to keep them posted about literally anything regarding Chapter 2. They even resorted to starting a movement with #WeWantKGF2Updates, currently trending on Twitter. Due to the increased demand of the audiences, the KGF team has decided to give fans something to relish until they are ready to talk about Chapter 2. KGF Chapter 1 will witness a re-release on November 1, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

According to FilmiBeat Kannada reports, KGF Chapter 1 is scheduled to release across 25 to 30 centres in Bangalore. The Yash starrer will screen for a week in theatres including Urvashi, Cauvery, Gopalan and more. For those of you who missed watching the film in theatres, here's the chance! What is even more exciting is that the tickets are available at a price of Rs 30 onwards.

Meanwhile, Shivrajkumar's 'Ayushman Bhava' was supposed to hit theatres on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. But the release is now pushed for later. Therefore, Sandalwood has no big release in-store to offer viewers on November 1.

Nevertheless, the news regarding KGF's re-release has brought immense joy to fans. However, the demand for updates regarding developments in the sequel continues to spam social media. A few fans are requesting the makers to at least release the first poster featuring Rocky Bhai.

On the personal front, lead actor Yash welcomed his baby son today. Radhika Pandit delivered her second child in a private hospital as per latest reports. The actress and her newborn are said to be keeping well.

KGF Chapter 2 is expected to witness a summer release. The second instalment which is apparently bigger than the original has extended its cast by including some of the most renowned actors from other industries. While Sanjay Dutt is essaying the role of Adheera, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is rumoured to be essaying the role of India's former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi in the film.