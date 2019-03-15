KGF Chapter 1 Television Premiere Date Announced By Colors Kannada; Takes A Dig At Amazon Prime!

It's now old news that the KGF team has started working on Chapter 2 while Chapter 1 is still performing well in a few theatres. Looks like the KGF fever is going to continue driving the fans crazy until the next part is released. The film went on to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi, the movie made a great profit. Recently, Colors Kannada announced the television premiere date for KGF Chapter 1 on their channel. Along with it, the channel also took at dig at Amazon Prime, and the reason is hilarious!

Colors Kannada shared a Tweet on March 13, 2019. It loosely translates to, "On that day, two events took place. One, Colors Kannada announced KGF's telecast date. Two, KGF Chapter 2 went on floors. P.S: 1000RTs doesn't matter to us. You love is enough! #KGFColorsKannada #March30 @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @hombalefilms" - (sic)

The film will be aired on Colors Kannada on March 30, 2019 at 7 pm. That day is also special because its late actor Vishnuvardhan's birthday. And March 29, 2019, is Rebel Star Ambareesh's first birth anniversary after his demise. So the day has more than one reason to be remembered.

Amazon Prime bought KGF's digital rights last month. However, the streaming site teased its fans a lot before announcing the premiere date. They told the fans if they received a huge number of re-tweets for their original post, which they did eventually as the fans were too eager to not fall for it. It was quite hilarious to see how Colors Kannada took a dig at Amazon Prime for this, wasn't it?