KGF Wins Big At Zee Kannada Awards 2019; Yash Says KGF 2 Will Make The Prequel Look Small!

Many blockbuster films released after the KGF, but none could attain the heights as the Yash starrer did. Yesterday, during Zee Kannada Awards 2019, KGF went on to win big, by bagging the highest number of awards in a series of categories, which include, Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Music, Best Lyricist and Best Villain. It is the only film to have won so many awards at the function. The event was graced by the Rocking Star Yash and KGF team.

Fans couldn't stop cheering when Yash got on the stage to accept an award. Upon the request of the fans and the presenters, he went on to give a speech. He said, several factors and visionaries motivated the team to work towards the success of the film. He even thanked musician Hamsalekha for creating music for KGF Chapter 1 which turned out to be a super hit among the mass.

Yash further added that it isn't the time for him or the team to rejoice the success of KGF and relax. He said their aim is to make something better. When he was asked to share a few words about KGF Chapter 2, he said, "We promise to make KGF look small in front of KGF Chapter 2". These words spoken by the Rocking Star has gotten the fans excited and they just can't wait to know about the sequel to the monster hit!