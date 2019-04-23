KGF's Yash Says He NEVER Liked Ranveer Singh! But Wants To Act With Deepika For This Reason

Why Didn't Yash Like Ranveer Singh?

As a part of a rapid fire round, Yash was asked which Bollywood actor he would like to work with. The actor quickly names Rabir Kapoor and spoke about his brilliant work in Sanju. Later, he added that he initially never liked Ranveer Singh. But, he realised what a talented actor he was after watching him in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Bajirao Mastani.

Wants To Act Opposite Deepika!

Yash is known for his smart mouth. When asked who is favorite co-star is besides his wife Radhika Pandit, he said, "She's my all time favorite and I have to say it." However, he said, among the Bollywood actresses he would like to work with Deepika Padukone, because she hails from Bangalore too.

Yash's Favorite Bollywood Director

Answering another question, Yash revealed that Rajkumar Hirani is his favorite Bollywood director. He further added, "He is an amazing filmmaker. I love his scripts. His work is always close to life and brings out realistic emotions."

No One's A Big Star

Yash had a smart response when asked whom he considers his competition. The actor said, "You never compete with anyone as such. You compete with yourself and compare your precious films with the latest ones. The idea of No 1 and No 2 star is only imaginary. No matter how big a star one is, if the movie doesn't work, you'll disappear in two days. Therefore, as actors we need to prove ourselves every Friday."