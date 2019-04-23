English
    KGF's Yash Says He NEVER Liked Ranveer Singh! But Wants To Act With Deepika For This Reason

    Sandalwood actor Yash went on to become an international sensation when his latest film KGF released. Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood and actor film industries highly praised him for putting up a brilliant act in the film. Soon reports started to make rounds that he's being offered films in other languages. However, he seems to be very picky about the films and working with actors from other industries. Making this more evident, in an interview with the MissKyra, Yash revealed that he initially never liked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. But, he stated that he would like to work with Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone! Read further for more deets on this...

    Why Didn't Yash Like Ranveer Singh?

    As a part of a rapid fire round, Yash was asked which Bollywood actor he would like to work with. The actor quickly names Rabir Kapoor and spoke about his brilliant work in Sanju. Later, he added that he initially never liked Ranveer Singh. But, he realised what a talented actor he was after watching him in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Bajirao Mastani.

    Wants To Act Opposite Deepika!

    Yash is known for his smart mouth. When asked who is favorite co-star is besides his wife Radhika Pandit, he said, "She's my all time favorite and I have to say it." However, he said, among the Bollywood actresses he would like to work with Deepika Padukone, because she hails from Bangalore too.

    Yash's Favorite Bollywood Director

    Answering another question, Yash revealed that Rajkumar Hirani is his favorite Bollywood director. He further added, "He is an amazing filmmaker. I love his scripts. His work is always close to life and brings out realistic emotions."

    No One's A Big Star

    Yash had a smart response when asked whom he considers his competition. The actor said, "You never compete with anyone as such. You compete with yourself and compare your precious films with the latest ones. The idea of No 1 and No 2 star is only imaginary. No matter how big a star one is, if the movie doesn't work, you'll disappear in two days. Therefore, as actors we need to prove ourselves every Friday."

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
