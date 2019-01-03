English
 »   »   »  Kgs of Gold Acquired At Rockline Venkatesh's Residence During IT Raid; Sudeep Issues First Statement

Kgs of Gold Acquired At Rockline Venkatesh's Residence During IT Raid; Sudeep Issues First Statement

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Around 8 am today, the officials from Income Tax department arrived at the residence of several Sandalwood actors and producers as a part of a raid. Around 6 offcials are currently conducting the interrogation. Actors Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash are among some of the celebrities who have been targeted in today's raid. According to the latest Flimibeat Kannada reports, the offcials who are present at the producer Rockline Venkatesh's house, have acquired nearly 2 kgs of gold and 20 kgs of silver.

    Sudeeps First Statement Following IT Raid

    Venkatesh, who is the producer of Puneeth's next film Nata Sarvabhouma has been questioned about the humongous budget of the movie. Apparently, he's been asked to produce documents for all of his assests found within his residence and the other properties he owns.

    The IT offcials have been reportedly looking into his bank statements and checking transactions carried out in the last three years. Venkatesh owns acres of land in Peenya, Banagalore. He is also the owner of Rockline Mall present in the same area.

    News portals are reporting that the raid was carried out based on speculations regarding black money accumulated within the industry. It has been said that the filmmakers and investors are investing their black money on movies to make it white, and avoiding taxation.

    Actor Sudeep, who is also one of the victims of the raid, issued his first statement only a few minutes ago. Addressing the same he told media that he has no clue why his residence was raided and that he wasn't even home when the officials arrived.

    MOST READ : Fans Furious With Shivarajkumar For Not Mentioning Yash For KGF's Success! Is He Jealous?

    We need to wait and watch what the other actors have to say about coming under the radar of the Income Tax department. Watch the space for more latest updates.

    Read more about: sudeep rockline venkatesh
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue