Kiccha Sudeep Praises Nikhil Kumar After Watching Seetharama Kalyana; Calls Him 'Promising Actor'

Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram's Seetharama Kalyana has received good reaction from the audience. The family entertainer was released last week and has been running successfully in theaters across Karnataka. And, during a special screening of the movie, several politicians such as Devegowda, Siddaramaiah and others congratulated the actor on doing a good job. And now, Kichha Sudeep took to his Twitter handle to praise the newbie Nikhil. He even went on to call him a 'promising actor'.

Sudeep wrote, "Nikhil surely looks a promising actor. luvd his subtlety in performance n has delivered what's expected outta him towards the scene written. Would luv to see him in a script and a character mch simpler to take him close to peoples hearts. Bst wishes my friend.#Seetharamakalyana" - (sic)

Seetharama Kalyana was one of the movies that the fan looked forward to watching this year. The Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer was released across 400 theaters in Karnataka.Though the film has received mixed reaction, it has been praised a few particular aspects.

Jaguar Nikhil has yet again proved he's the heartthrob by displaying his style quotient. Besides carrying a corporate look, which is new to him, he's also won appreciation for his performance in fight sequences. His delivery of dialogues is another highlight of the film.

A fan tweeted, "Watched #SeethaRamaKalyana tonight.Power-packed MASS family entertainer, without a doubt! Nikhil Anna's acting, performance wise has seen a tremendous improvement from his last movie. Ultimate dialogue delivery! Releasing worldwide on 25-01-2019! #NikhilKumar #RachitaRam" - (sic)

Director Nagathhalli Chandrashekar also had a few good things to say about the movie. In an interview he said, "I had watched Nikhil Kumar's Jaguar earlier. compared to that film, he acting has improved a lot in Seetharama Kalyana. The film has successfully showcased various sequences. I feel another brilliant actor has become a part of Sandalwood".