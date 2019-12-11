Kichcha Sudeep Plans On Casting John Abraham For His Next Directorial

Superstar Kichcha Sudeep is currently busy promoting his next big release in the Hindi film industry alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The talented actor will play the chief antagonist in the action extravaganza. At the same time, Sudeep will soon begin work on his next directorial venture which happens to be a fantasy drama.

Speaking about the project, the actor said that he has an important role in mind and would be like to cast actor John Abraham in it. Sudeep said, "I have a character which is a huge role. I still have no idea but probably, we are looking at contacting someone like John Abraham in the film. He fits in like madness. The day I started writing it, I have seen him in it. This is the first time I'm admitting it. We will narrate to him and I hope he likes it."

He further elaborated about wanting to cast John and added, "I find him a great personality and in some of the roles, his silence works for us. That works for us. It's got nothing to do with the Hindi market at all. But as a character and as actor, he suits that the best.”

Sudeep’s dream project is being planned on a grand scale. But the actor confessed to have made a few course corrections. "Yes, we are planning a film that's a fantasy based on a true incident taken from history. We have blended it and like I said, we have learnt from the failure of Sye Raa that people need to connect, so we're also creating a few things," he stated.

The year 2019 has turned out to be a glorious one for the actor. Post the monumental pan-India success of Pehlwaan, Sudeep is now gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 next week. The movie directed by Prabhudeva is all set to hit the screens on December 20, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.