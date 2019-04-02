Kichha Sudeep All Set To Join Salman Khan For Dabangg 3! This Is When He'll Start The Shoot

Sudeep's Role In Dabangg 3

Everyone's curious to know what character Sudeep would be donning in this Bollywood flick. According to the reports, the actor will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The makers are yet to reveal more details. Sudeep is also teasing his fans by staying mum.

Kichha Flooded With Films!

Seems like there wouldn't be any dearth of entertainment for Kiccha's fans as the actor has a series of films lined up. He has already wrapped up the shoot for Pailwaan and Telugu film Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy. He's currently busy with Kotigobba 3.

Billa Ranga Basha His Biggest Film

Everybody happened to assume that Pailwaan would be the biggest project of Sudeep's, considering the amount of buzz it managed to create. However, later it was revealed that not Pailwaan, but Billa Ranga Basha is the highest budget movie of his career!

His Role In Elections

Though, Sudeep's schedule seems to be tight with many movies lined up, the actor recently announced that he would be campaigning for Sumalatha on April 10 and 11, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Fans are quite surprised with this decision of his as he had previously issued a statement saying he wouldn't campaign for anyone.