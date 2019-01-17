CONFIRMED! Kichha Sudeep To Act In Salman Khan's Dabangg 3; REVEALS Exclusive Details!
Just yesterday, Kichha Sudeep created a lot of buzz through his forthcoming film Pailwaan's first teaser. The one-minute-long teaser went viral soon after its launch and prominent personalities from across different industries praised it. Fans began speculating that Pailwaan might be the next big hit to overpower KGF. Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the celebrities who wished Sudeep upon watching the teaser yesterday. Seems like there is more to their professional relationship besides Bhai's Tweet as we've learned that Sudeep will be acting in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3! Here are some of the exclusive details as revealed by Sudeep
Sudeep Confirms The News
Previously, reports were making rounds that Sudeep would be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. But, the movie was released and Kiccha wasn't present in it. Amidst the rumors regarding him acting with Salman, Sudeep has himself confirmed that he will be acting in Dabangg 3, according to Filmibeat Kannada reports.
Will Sudeep Be Another Lead?
According to the reports, though Salman Khan will be playing the lead, Sudeep will be seen taking up another prominent role. It has also been told that Sudeep has a song of his own in Dabangg 3. Sudeep has hinted at this special character can't be played by a normal actor and that only another hero can carry it.
Special Character For Sudeep
Dabangg 3 is being directed by none other dance Prabhudeva. Apparently, a special character has been created in the movie specially for Sudeep. The director is particular about the character being played by Sudeep, hence he's waiting for him to get free.
Dabangg 3 Postponed Cause' Of Bharat
Sudeep further revealed that Dabangg 3 was supposed to have begun its shoot by now. But, when Salman Khan took up his forthcoming fil, Bharat, Dabangg 3 got postponed. The actor said that now t he time has finally come for the movie to get started.
Shoot To Commence Soon
The shoot for Dabangg 3 will commence from April, 2019. It's also around the time Sudeep will be completing his Kannda films Pailwaan and Kotig Obba 3. Once he wraps up with these, he's reported to start off with Dabangg 3.
