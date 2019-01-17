CONFIRMED! Kichha Sudeep To Act In Salman Khan's Dabangg 3; REVEALS Exclusive Details!

Sudeep Confirms The News

Previously, reports were making rounds that Sudeep would be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. But, the movie was released and Kiccha wasn't present in it. Amidst the rumors regarding him acting with Salman, Sudeep has himself confirmed that he will be acting in Dabangg 3, according to Filmibeat Kannada reports.

Will Sudeep Be Another Lead?

According to the reports, though Salman Khan will be playing the lead, Sudeep will be seen taking up another prominent role. It has also been told that Sudeep has a song of his own in Dabangg 3. Sudeep has hinted at this special character can't be played by a normal actor and that only another hero can carry it.

Special Character For Sudeep

Dabangg 3 is being directed by none other dance Prabhudeva. Apparently, a special character has been created in the movie specially for Sudeep. The director is particular about the character being played by Sudeep, hence he's waiting for him to get free.

Dabangg 3 Postponed Cause' Of Bharat

Sudeep further revealed that Dabangg 3 was supposed to have begun its shoot by now. But, when Salman Khan took up his forthcoming fil, Bharat, Dabangg 3 got postponed. The actor said that now t he time has finally come for the movie to get started.

Shoot To Commence Soon

The shoot for Dabangg 3 will commence from April, 2019. It's also around the time Sudeep will be completing his Kannda films Pailwaan and Kotig Obba 3. Once he wraps up with these, he's reported to start off with Dabangg 3.