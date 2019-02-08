Kichcha Sudeep's Pailwaan Sets A New Record! For The First Time Ever In Sandalwood

Highest Viewed Teaser So Far!

The first teaser of Pailwaan was launched on January 15, 2019. Among all the Kannada trailers that have been released, Pailwaanhas set a new record by becoming the highest viewed. Till date, it has received more than 43 lakh views.

Highest Likes, Too

Not only has the teaser been viewed so many times, but it has also received the highest likes. It has got 1,50,000 likes and 10,000 dislikes. It has been said that it's the only Kannada trailer to have received so many likes.

What About KGF & Yajamana?

Upon learning about the record Pailwaan teaser has set, you might be curious to know about numbers achieved by KGF and Nata Sarvabhouma trailers. KGF only released the making trailer, which did not beat Pailwaan's record. And Puneeth's horror flick teaser has got over 29 lakh views.

Here's When Pailwaan Will Release!

After getting the fans excited with the teaser, Pailwaan team has resumed shooting the rest of the film. Latest reports are suggesting that the film will be out this summer. Also, the fans are eagerly waiting for the songs from the film, which are yet to be released.