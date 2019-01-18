Kichha Sudeep's Pailwaan To Release On This Special Day! Another Treat For Fans?

Kichha Sudeep surprised his fans by releasing the teaser of his forthcoming film Pailwaan. The one-minute-long teaser received brilliant reviews and has been trending on Twitter ever since it was launched. Several celebrities from cross different industries congratulated the actor. And now, we have learned that Sudeep is planning on surprising his fans yet again by releasing the film on the occasion of Ugadi. Going by First News reports, the film will hit the theater by the end of March, 2019. Now, isn't that an amazing festive treat for his fans?

The shooting for the film has been aready wrapped up. Apparently, only two songs need to be filmed. The post production work has begun and has been going smooothly. The film will be dubbed in seven languages. Everybody is wondering if Pailwaan will beat the monster hit KGF!

The music composition for the movie is taken care by Arjun Janya. It is also been reported that Pailwaan will be released in seven languages simultaneously! What comes across as interesting is the fact that Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be making his Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan.

After watching Sudeep's never seen avatar in the first teaser of Pailwaan, fans can't wait to watch what the movie has to offer them. Sudeep is seen sporting a rugged look, which has got them extremely excited. He is seen playing the role of a professional wrestler in the movie. The teaser also features a catchy title track.