English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kichha Sudeep's Pailwaan To Release On This Special Day! Another Treat For Fans?

    By
    |

    Kichha Sudeep surprised his fans by releasing the teaser of his forthcoming film Pailwaan. The one-minute-long teaser received brilliant reviews and has been trending on Twitter ever since it was launched. Several celebrities from cross different industries congratulated the actor. And now, we have learned that Sudeep is planning on surprising his fans yet again by releasing the film on the occasion of Ugadi. Going by First News reports, the film will hit the theater by the end of March, 2019. Now, isn't that an amazing festive treat for his fans?

    Sudeeps Pailwaan To Release On This Special Day!

    The shooting for the film has been aready wrapped up. Apparently, only two songs need to be filmed. The post production work has begun and has been going smooothly. The film will be dubbed in seven languages. Everybody is wondering if Pailwaan will beat the monster hit KGF!

    The music composition for the movie is taken care by Arjun Janya. It is also been reported that Pailwaan will be released in seven languages simultaneously! What comes across as interesting is the fact that Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be making his Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan.

    MOST READ : Sudeep Says Nobody Deserves To Take Ambarish's Place; But Suggests Two Actors As Head Of Sandalwood

    After watching Sudeep's never seen avatar in the first teaser of Pailwaan, fans can't wait to watch what the movie has to offer them. Sudeep is seen sporting a rugged look, which has got them extremely excited. He is seen playing the role of a professional wrestler in the movie. The teaser also features a catchy title track.

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue