English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kichha Sudeep To Release Upendra's Film I Love You's Second Trailer

    By
    |

    Lately, Kichha Sudeep has been launching trailers of several recent Kannada films and encouraging them. And now, he is all set to release fellow actor Upendra's film's trailer. According to Filmibeat Kannada's report, Sudeep will be launching the second trailer of Rachita Ram and Upendra's I Love You. If everything goes as per the plan, the movie will be finally hitting the theatres next month. However, Upendra and team are yet to confirm the dates.

    Sudeep To Release I Love Yous Second Trailer

    I Love You has managed to create decent buzz with its first trailer and teaser. The film which was scheduled to release last year kept getting postponed due to Upendra's involvement in politics. Now that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have come to an end, he's able to focus on his forthcoming film.

    Darshan's Shocking Statement On Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope's Background! 'You Want To Stay Away'

    Upendra has included his iconic track Preetse Preetse's sequel in I Love You. It is going to be titled Ninne Preetasthini. The music for the song has been composed by music director Dr. Kiran. While the original track was shot in Australia, the sequel is going to be filmed in a foreign country too. Upendra and Rachita Ram's romantic flick includes many such catchy tracks. It is the second film made under the combination of Upendra and director R Chandru.

    Read more about: sudeep upendra i love you
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue