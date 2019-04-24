Kichha Sudeep To Release Upendra's Film I Love You's Second Trailer

Lately, Kichha Sudeep has been launching trailers of several recent Kannada films and encouraging them. And now, he is all set to release fellow actor Upendra's film's trailer. According to Filmibeat Kannada's report, Sudeep will be launching the second trailer of Rachita Ram and Upendra's I Love You. If everything goes as per the plan, the movie will be finally hitting the theatres next month. However, Upendra and team are yet to confirm the dates.

I Love You has managed to create decent buzz with its first trailer and teaser. The film which was scheduled to release last year kept getting postponed due to Upendra's involvement in politics. Now that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have come to an end, he's able to focus on his forthcoming film.

Upendra has included his iconic track Preetse Preetse's sequel in I Love You. It is going to be titled Ninne Preetasthini. The music for the song has been composed by music director Dr. Kiran. While the original track was shot in Australia, the sequel is going to be filmed in a foreign country too. Upendra and Rachita Ram's romantic flick includes many such catchy tracks. It is the second film made under the combination of Upendra and director R Chandru.