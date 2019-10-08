Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu's Shwetha Srivastav Is Excited About Returning To Films!

After impressing fans with her quirky role in Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Kannada actress Shwetha Srivastav rose to fame as Daanamma in the critically acclaimed drama Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu. The actress then stayed away from cinemas for nearly three years as she was busy playing the mother to her firstborn. Shwetha is now gearing up for a comeback with Rahadhari, directed by Dirish Vairamudi. In conversation with The Times of India, the actress revealed that she's excited about appearing before the camera again, but is twice as careful with the choice of scripts.

Talking about her future ventures, Shwetha stated, "I have to be twice as careful with the choices of scripts I do now. I have received some interesting offers, and saying no to a good film is the hardest thing to do. I cannot choose to do a film that is set outside the city or requires me to travel, as my daughter still needs to get used to my shoot schedules. As of now, I'm confident that she can spend 6-8 hours without me. So, around those many hours at work in a day is what I can manage."

The actress further added that she missed being at work, which got harder to deal with when she began experiencing withdrawal symptoms. Shwetha said she would have continued acting during her pregnancy if only roles revolving around it had been offered to her.

"After my daughter was born, I turned all my attention to her. She kept me busy, and extremely happy. There were times when friends from the industry would invite me to their film screenings, but they too were aware that I was busy being a completely hands-on mom. But yes, I missed being in front of the camera, and I am very keen on getting back there," she concluded.