Kirik Party's Samkyukta Hegde BASHED For Wild BIKINI Pics! Called 'A DISGRACE To Kannada Industry'

Bikini Pics From Phi Phi Holiday

Samyuktha Hegde recently visited Phi Phi islands to get her license in diving. Yesterday, she shared a few pictures from the holiday in which she's seen donning a bikini. Though the actress seemed very happy to share the experience with her fans, it didn't go well.

'A Disgrace To Kannada Industry'

It is indeed appalling to see how actresses are judged for their appearance and often for the kind of clothes they wear. Similarly, upon seeing these bold pictures of Samkyuktha's, a few commented saying she's a disgrace to the Kannada film industry.

'Next Sunny Leone'

Some even began drawing comparisons between her and the Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who previously worked in adult films. One of the comments read, "Next Sunny Leone. Don't come to Karnataka" - (sic)

Samkyuktha Gives It Back

Nevertheless, Samyuktha doesn't pay heed to these haters. She is very vocal about her choice and her captions under social media posts reflect her bold attitude. She wrote, "People will hate you, rate you, shake you and break you but how strong you stand is what makes you" - (sic)

'Live Wild Live Free'

The Kirik Party actress captioned the above picture as, "Too Dark? Too Fair? Too Thin? Too Fat?Too Short? Too Tall? You will never be enough..There will always be something that's missing..So stop caring about a world that doesn't care about you. Live Wild Live Free. Love yourself" - (sic)

Continues To Slay!

The online hatred and trolling aren't stopping Samyuktha from achieving great heights. After Kirik Party, she appeared in a few more films. Later, she participated in the fifteenth season of MTV Roadies and also eneded up as the first runner-up in the love-hunting reality show MTV Splitsvilla.