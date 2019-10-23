    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kishen Accuses Jai Jagadish Of Being Disrespectful Towards Bigg Boss 7 Contestants; Apologises Later

      For a week, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants remained calm, refraining from controversies, as they were still getting to know one another and working towards building a reputation of their own on the show. As the week has passed, the inmates have begun to display their true emotions, which has caused an aura of discomfort in the Bigg Boss house. In the latest episode, dancer-choreographer Kishen is seen accusing Jai Jagadish of being extremely disrespectful towards the Bigg Boss contestants. However, he later apologised to the senior actor on camera.

      Kishen Accuses Jai Jagadish Of Being Disrespectful

      Following Ravi Belagere, Kishen had to exit the show for a short span, due to ill-health. But, upon returning, he was seen discussing senior actor Jai Jagadish's rather rude behaviour with other contestants. Kishen said Jai Jagadish doesn't treat fellow inmates with the respect they deserve.

      While interacting with Jai Jagadish, Kishen said, "You've hurt many of us. You abuse everyone involved in the kitchen activities. You've used foul language against Chaitra Vasudev, Priyanka, and Bhoomi Shetty. I request you to not abuse the contestants."

      To this, Jai Jagadish fired back saying, "I am used to being blunt. I do not beat about the bush or involve in back-biting. You weren't here and do not know what happened while you were gone." Harish also defended the senior actor saying he's concerned about others and added that though his personality comes across as rude, he's a good man.

      When the fellow inmates expressed their disappointment in Kishen for speaking to Jai Jagadish rudely, the latter decided to issue an apology statement on camera. The contestants also felt that Kishen should have confronted Jai Jagadish in person.

      Who do you see as being at fault here? Let us know in the comments below!

