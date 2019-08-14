English
    Komal Reveals Why He Was Beat Up On Road Yesterday; 'Facing Lot Of Troubles After My Film Released'

    Yesterday, Kannada actor Komal sustained injuries on the face following a road rage incident. While several speculations regarding the incident are making rounds, the actor has issued a statement providing more clarification. The distressed actor told that he is not sure who attacked him. But he feels he has been facing a lot of troubles after his film Kempegowda 2 released last week. While we don't know in what context the actor made the above statement, he isn't suspecting anyone from the Kannada film industry to have been involved in the violence against him.

    Elaborating more on what happened yesterday, Komal said, "I was driving my daughter to her tutorial centre. When we were on our way, a bike brushed against my car. The people on the bike used foul language and attacked me as soon as I got off my car. I do not know who they are. I am facing a lot of issues after my film released. I do not know what to do about it."

    "I also don't know if this was staged by someone from the industry or outside. However, I am not suspecting anyone. God is watching upon us and he will take care of this. The police are also looking into the matter."

    Meanwhile, his brother and actor-politician Jaggesh is furious about the recent attack on his sibling. He told reporters, "A miscreant attacked my brother for a silly reason. They waylaid my brother's car and fought with him. The rider was with a girl and wanted to show his dadagiri."

    "I request the police to put an end to such incidents. It is causing fear among ordinary citizens," he further added.

    Read more about: komal kempegowda 2 jaggesh
