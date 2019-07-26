Kotigobba 3 Shot On Super Expensive Sets! 2 Crore For Sudeep’s Action Sequence Alone

After surprising everyone with his sculpted body in Pailwaan, Sandalwood actor Sudeep is now busy working on his next big film, Kotigobba 3. The shooting is currently taking at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Apparently, it has been scheduled for 15 days and super expensive sets have been erected on the sets. According to TOI reports, the makers have shed a whopping Rs 2 crore for Sudeep's action sequence alone. We can quite imagine what a feast to eyes it would be to watch these magnificent sets on-screen.

The film stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the female leads. While debutant Shiva Karthik is saying the action cut, the script for Kotigobba 3 was penned by Sudeep himself. Arjun Janya is composing the music and Shekar Chandru is working behind the camera. It is reported that Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Fan will also get to see Sudeep and antagonist Ravishankar come together in Kotigobba. This duo became a favorite among the audience after Kempegowda. However, they did not work together after that. Therefore, just the thought of these two stars coming together sounds exciting.

Sudeep has more than one film to handle currently. He is also featuring in Bollywood's action-drama Dabangg 3, which is helmed by director-choreographer Prabhu Deva. The Kannada actor has already flown down a couple of times to Mumbai to film his bit. Reportedly, he's playing a pivotal role in the movie as an antagonist.

Meanwhile, Pailwaan is confirmed to hit the theatres on September 12. The release date was officially announced yesterday. The sports-centric film acts as a milestone in Sudeep's career as he's undergone an unbelievable transformation to suit his character. Also, he hasn't accepted remuneration for this film.