    Kulavadhu's Dhanya Aka Deepika Wins Miss South India Glamour 2019 Title!

    Kannada serial Kulavadhu's lead actress Deepika is achieving great heights in personal and professional life alike. Recently, she took fans by surprise when she revealed that she was married to actor Akku Akarsh. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram handle to celebrate a good news with her fans. Deepika has been titled Miss South India Glamour 2019. Along with a few pictures with the trophy, the actress wrote a long note thanking her fans, husband, friends and family.

    Deepika Titled Miss South India Glamour!

    She captioned it as, It feels happy to b a finalist and to participate in such a glamorous event and it feels more happy when I am crowned as MISS SOUTH INDIA GLAMOUR 2019... thanks to all who believed me and made me confident to walk the ramp, take the questions and finally crowned and thanks to the other title for giving me MISS BEAUTIFUL SMILE...."

    "Event credits: STAR S24 events and promotions @@s24photography

    Most importantly I need to thank this special person of my life for being so supportive @akku_akarsh_official without u nothing s possible my baby.... thanks for being everything my sweet ❤..." she further added.

    Dhanya is also enjoying her newly married life. She and her husband never shy away from expressing love for each other on social media. Even fans can't stop gushing over this couple. When she won the Miss South India Glamour 2019, Akarsh wished her in the most sweet way.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Baby Sister Is As Adorable As Her! These RARE PICS Will Leave You Awestruck

    He wrote, "Allow urself to be proud of urself and all the progress u have made especially the progress no one else has seen ..@dhanya_deepika_official..I am feeling so happy to say my baby grabbed the title of miss South Indian glamour 2019 .. u rocked it ❤️♥️♥️♥️❤️"

    kulavadhu deepika
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
