English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kumaraswamy Promises To Resolve Vishnuvarshan Memorial Issue; Another Move Against Sumalatha?

    By
    |

    The political scenario in Mandya is getting interesting every passing day. Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha and HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar have been campaigning vigorously as the Lok Sabha elections are nearing. The contestants and their supporters have been making several promises to the public, which they say they intend to fulfill post elections. And now, HD Kumaraswamy, who is campaigning for his son Nikhil Kumar, has promised that he would be able to resolve the Vishnuvardhan memorial once the elections end. Seems like this is another move against Sumalatha Ambareesh, considering the relationship Rebel Star held with Dr Vishnuvardhan's family.

    Kumaraswamy Promises To Resolve Vishnuvarshan Memorial Issu

    During a rally in Mandya, the CM of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said, "When Dr Vishnuvardhan passed away, I had spoken to the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiahwith regards to constructing a memorial for the veteran actor in Abhiman Studio. The family decided to conduct the funeral in Jayanagar."

    MOST READ : Darshan & Yash Planning On Doing A Movie Together? Mandya Election Has Brought These Stars Together!

    When the fans asked him to construct a memorial for Dr Vishnuvardhan, Kumaraswamy said, "Once the elections end, let me know what sort of memorial you would like for me to get done, and I will do it." Millions of Vishnu's fans have been wishing a memorial for the late actor in Abhiman Studio.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue