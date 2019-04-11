Kumaraswamy Promises To Resolve Vishnuvarshan Memorial Issue; Another Move Against Sumalatha?

The political scenario in Mandya is getting interesting every passing day. Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha and HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar have been campaigning vigorously as the Lok Sabha elections are nearing. The contestants and their supporters have been making several promises to the public, which they say they intend to fulfill post elections. And now, HD Kumaraswamy, who is campaigning for his son Nikhil Kumar, has promised that he would be able to resolve the Vishnuvardhan memorial once the elections end. Seems like this is another move against Sumalatha Ambareesh, considering the relationship Rebel Star held with Dr Vishnuvardhan's family.

During a rally in Mandya, the CM of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said, "When Dr Vishnuvardhan passed away, I had spoken to the then Chief Minister Siddharamaiahwith regards to constructing a memorial for the veteran actor in Abhiman Studio. The family decided to conduct the funeral in Jayanagar."

When the fans asked him to construct a memorial for Dr Vishnuvardhan, Kumaraswamy said, "Once the elections end, let me know what sort of memorial you would like for me to get done, and I will do it." Millions of Vishnu's fans have been wishing a memorial for the late actor in Abhiman Studio.