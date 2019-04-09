Kumaraswamy’s Son Nikhil Kumar Takes A Dig At Yash; Mocks KGF Star For Not Paying House Rent!

Nikhil Questions Sumalatha's Relation With Actors

HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar who spoke with the media during the rally in Mandya, said, "I don't know if they (Yash and Darshan) are the opposition candidate's sons. They themselves need to provide clarity on this. Today, they are questioning my status."

He Mocks Yash

Nikhil, who seems to be agitated with Yash's response to the Chief Minister and his father, said, "The people who can't afford to pay their house rent have been talking about me. Let them talk. Even I'll wait and watch how long this goes on."

Ambareesh' Family Backed By Money

"The ones that are supporting me belong to the middle-class families. But, they (Sumalatha) has been backed up by rich people," Nikhil said. It is the first time Nikhil has spoken about Yash and Darshan. And, he's said things that will definitely trigger the actors.

Will This Continue?

As ugly as it may seem, doesn't look like the exchange of comments and constant mockery will stop until the elections commence. Everybody is waiting to know who would emerge winner in this heated competition. More Sandalwood actors are believed to support Sumalatha in the next few days.