Kumaraswamy’s Son Nikhil Kumar Takes A Dig At Yash; Mocks KGF Star For Not Paying House Rent!
The political scenario in Mandya has been making headlines ever since Sumalatha and Nikhil Kumar announced that they would be contesting as independent candidates. Time and again comments and remarks have been made about the supporters of candidates. Recently, Yash had reacted to Kumaraswamy's comment saying his son is the one who is privileged to understand the difficulties of the citizen. Just when we thought it couldn't get uglier, Nikhil Kumar taking a dig at the KGF actor said, "The ones who can't pay their house rent are talking about me."
Nikhil Questions Sumalatha's Relation With Actors
HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar who spoke with the media during the rally in Mandya, said, "I don't know if they (Yash and Darshan) are the opposition candidate's sons. They themselves need to provide clarity on this. Today, they are questioning my status."
He Mocks Yash
Nikhil, who seems to be agitated with Yash's response to the Chief Minister and his father, said, "The people who can't afford to pay their house rent have been talking about me. Let them talk. Even I'll wait and watch how long this goes on."
Ambareesh' Family Backed By Money
"The ones that are supporting me belong to the middle-class families. But, they (Sumalatha) has been backed up by rich people," Nikhil said. It is the first time Nikhil has spoken about Yash and Darshan. And, he's said things that will definitely trigger the actors.
Will This Continue?
As ugly as it may seem, doesn't look like the exchange of comments and constant mockery will stop until the elections commence. Everybody is waiting to know who would emerge winner in this heated competition. More Sandalwood actors are believed to support Sumalatha in the next few days.
