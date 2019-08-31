English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kurukshetra (3 Weeks) Box Office Collections: Darshan’s Film Continues To Perform Exceptionally!

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's first 3D film Kurukshetra, based on the great war of Mahabharata, has become the highest-grossing film of the Kannada film industry after KGF. Yesterday, the film, completed its three weeks of run in the theatres, earning huge profits. Not only has it grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, but is also headed towards setting more records with its impressive collections. Below is Kurukshetra's complete three weeks box office collections reports. Will it also turn out to be the longest-running film in the theatres? Read further...

    Week 3 Box Office Collections

    Week 3 Box Office Collections

    As per the latest reports, Kurukshetra has collected over Rs 5 crore in the last three days, after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The overall collections of the film, including the pre-release business, is one of the highest in Sandalwood.

    Longest Running In Theatres?

    Longest Running In Theatres?

    Now that Kurukshetra has achieved one milestone, by entering the 100-crore club, fans are eagerly waiting to know if it will also turn out to be the longest-running Kannada film in theatres. Kurukshetra will set a new record if it happens to run in the theatres for 100 days.

    Impressive Week 1 & 2 Collections

    Impressive Week 1 & 2 Collections

    Kurukshetra opened to an amazing response. The film collected around Rs 10 crore on the day of its opening. While its first week collections is expected to be around Rs 69 crore, experts are suggesting that the film might have made anywhere between Rs 30 and 35 crore in the second week.

    D Boss' Wish Comes True

    D Boss' Wish Comes True

    Talking about Kurukshetra's wide reach, Darshan had previously stated, "Let's make money. Cinema is not a place for charity, it is a business that involves the producer's money." Well, seems like D Boss' wish has come true after all!

    More KURUKSHETRA News

    Read more about: kurukshetra darshan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue