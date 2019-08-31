Kurukshetra (3 Weeks) Box Office Collections: Darshan’s Film Continues To Perform Exceptionally!
Sandalwood's first 3D film Kurukshetra, based on the great war of Mahabharata, has become the highest-grossing film of the Kannada film industry after KGF. Yesterday, the film, completed its three weeks of run in the theatres, earning huge profits. Not only has it grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, but is also headed towards setting more records with its impressive collections. Below is Kurukshetra's complete three weeks box office collections reports. Will it also turn out to be the longest-running film in the theatres? Read further...
Week 3 Box Office Collections
As per the latest reports, Kurukshetra has collected over Rs 5 crore in the last three days, after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The overall collections of the film, including the pre-release business, is one of the highest in Sandalwood.
Longest Running In Theatres?
Now that Kurukshetra has achieved one milestone, by entering the 100-crore club, fans are eagerly waiting to know if it will also turn out to be the longest-running Kannada film in theatres. Kurukshetra will set a new record if it happens to run in the theatres for 100 days.
Impressive Week 1 & 2 Collections
Kurukshetra opened to an amazing response. The film collected around Rs 10 crore on the day of its opening. While its first week collections is expected to be around Rs 69 crore, experts are suggesting that the film might have made anywhere between Rs 30 and 35 crore in the second week.
D Boss' Wish Comes True
Talking about Kurukshetra's wide reach, Darshan had previously stated, "Let's make money. Cinema is not a place for charity, it is a business that involves the producer's money." Well, seems like D Boss' wish has come true after all!