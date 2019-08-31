Kurukshetra (3 Weeks) Box Office Collections: Darshan’s Film Continues To Perform Exceptionally!

Week 3 Box Office Collections

As per the latest reports, Kurukshetra has collected over Rs 5 crore in the last three days, after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. The overall collections of the film, including the pre-release business, is one of the highest in Sandalwood.

Longest Running In Theatres?

Now that Kurukshetra has achieved one milestone, by entering the 100-crore club, fans are eagerly waiting to know if it will also turn out to be the longest-running Kannada film in theatres. Kurukshetra will set a new record if it happens to run in the theatres for 100 days.

Impressive Week 1 & 2 Collections

Kurukshetra opened to an amazing response. The film collected around Rs 10 crore on the day of its opening. While its first week collections is expected to be around Rs 69 crore, experts are suggesting that the film might have made anywhere between Rs 30 and 35 crore in the second week.

D Boss' Wish Comes True

Talking about Kurukshetra's wide reach, Darshan had previously stated, "Let's make money. Cinema is not a place for charity, it is a business that involves the producer's money." Well, seems like D Boss' wish has come true after all!