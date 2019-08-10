English
    Kurukshetra Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much Darshan’s Film Has Earned On Day 1

    By
    |

    Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra saw a worldwide release today. The mythological film came across as a festive treat for the Sandalwood fans, who had been waiting for nearly two years. Even before the movie hit the theatres, through its online booking rate, experts speculated that Kurukshetra would be making good bucks. As its almost been a day since it released, we decided to bring to you the box office collection details. Read below to know how much the multi-starrer 3D film has earned on its day one of show.

    Day 1 Collection

    Kurukshetra opened to a great response. It was quite surprising after all the criticism its teasers received. However, the reports are suggesting that the film has collected anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on it day 1. It sure is an impressive figure!

    Weekend Prediction

    Since the day 1 itself witnessed such a huge audience, Kurukshetra is expected to make good profit over the weekend too. It is being said that the film might collect around Rs 200 crore in the next two days.

    Kurukshetra Beat Yajamana

    Darshan's previous film Yajamana was a blockbuster too. The film earned around Rs 6.7 crore on its opening day. Kururkshetra seems to have beat the record set by the family entertainer.

    Special For Darshan

    Besides being Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra is special to the actor for other reasons as well. It is the first multi-starrer that he has featured in. Also, the mythological film is his first to be dubbed in multiple languages, thus helping him gain recognition in other industries.

