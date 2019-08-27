Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (18 Days): Darshan Starrer Enters The Royal 100-crore Club!
Kurukshetra has brought laurels to the Kannada film industry and the big-budget venture has reached newer heights at the box office in the due course of its run in theatres. The epic movie, directed by Naganna, has entered the third week of run in theatres and the Darshan starrer has gone on to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. It is indeed a big achievement for this film with huge stakes surrounding it. Read Kurukshetra box office collections report to know further details about this.
After Two Weeks
Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the film has gone past the 95-crore mark after the first two weeks of run in theatres. Now, reports suggest that the film enjoyed a grand third weekend as well at the box office.
Total Business
According to reports on social media, Kurukshetra has gone past the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office, which is inclusive of the pre-release business that it had done. Reportedly, the film did a pre-release business of around Rs 20 crore.
Third Film From Sandalwood...
Importantly, Kurukshetra is only the third film from the Kannada film industry to go past this coveted 100-crore mark. The Villain, which featured Sudeep and Shivarajkumar in the lead roles, was the first film to join the prestigious club. Later, KGF Chapter 1, the Yash starrer, which gained pan-Indian attention joined the 100-crore club and became one of the top-grossing Kannada movies of all time.
Moving Ahead Smoothly
Meanwhile, Kurukshetra continues to attract the crowd to theatres. Especially, the film continues to be the most-preferred Kannada movie of the audiences. The film is expected to maintain its solid run in Karnataka, in the upcoming days as well. Let us wait and see whether the film will go on to cross many more milestones at the box office.
Kurukshetra is a film for which the Kannada audiences were eagerly looking up to and the phenomenal success of the film is a great boost for the industry. Moreover, the film has been released in other languages as well, which has further widened the prospects of the film.