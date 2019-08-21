English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 12): Continues Terrific Run In Theatres!

    By
    |

    Muniratna's 3D mythological film Kurukshetra is headed towards the 100 crore club. The multi-starrer has impressed the audience beyond their expectations. It opened to an amazing response, collecting over Rs 10 crore on the first day. Darshan's 50th film continues to have a terrific run in the theatres in Karnataka, despite the release of other Kannada films such as Komal's Kempegowda 2 and Gubbi Mele Brahmahastra. According to the latest reports, Kurukshetra's collection is expected to have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, so far.

    Kurukshetra Day 12 Box Office Collections

    Kurukshetra Day 12 Box Office Collections

    As per reports, Kurukshetra is said to have made a profit of Rs 6 crore in the last two days. The weekday figures reflect the film's exceptional performance. It looks like the buzz surrounding this epic film isn't going to lessen any time soon!

    Slow Run In Other Languages

    Slow Run In Other Languages

    Kurukshetra was released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. The Tamil version hit the theatres on August 15. However, the film couldn't attract audiences in other languages. While the Telugu version's collections are estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, the exact numbers for the Tamil version are unavailable.

    Expert's Opinion

    Expert's Opinion

    When FilmiBeat contacted industry tracker Ramesh Bala for his comment on Kurukshetra's performance in Tamil Nadu, he said, the film was facing tough competition from other major Tamil releases such as Comali and Nerkonda Paarvai. Bala said Kurukshetra's collection from the Tamil version is minimal.

    WOM Does The Magic In Karnataka

    WOM Does The Magic In Karnataka

    Not only did Kurushetra offer the Kannada audience something different from the usual mass movies, but it also brought the biggest of stars together on a single platform. Besides the mind-blowing graphics and storyline, fans looked forward to watching the film for Rebel Star Ambareesh, as it was his last appearance on the big screen and Darshan's 50th film served as another reason for his fans.

    More DARSHAN News

    Read more about: darshan kurukshetra ambareesh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue