Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 12): Continues Terrific Run In Theatres!
Muniratna's 3D mythological film Kurukshetra is headed towards the 100 crore club. The multi-starrer has impressed the audience beyond their expectations. It opened to an amazing response, collecting over Rs 10 crore on the first day. Darshan's 50th film continues to have a terrific run in the theatres in Karnataka, despite the release of other Kannada films such as Komal's Kempegowda 2 and Gubbi Mele Brahmahastra. According to the latest reports, Kurukshetra's collection is expected to have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, so far.
Kurukshetra Day 12 Box Office Collections
As per reports, Kurukshetra is said to have made a profit of Rs 6 crore in the last two days. The weekday figures reflect the film's exceptional performance. It looks like the buzz surrounding this epic film isn't going to lessen any time soon!
Slow Run In Other Languages
Kurukshetra was released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. The Tamil version hit the theatres on August 15. However, the film couldn't attract audiences in other languages. While the Telugu version's collections are estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, the exact numbers for the Tamil version are unavailable.
Expert's Opinion
When FilmiBeat contacted industry tracker Ramesh Bala for his comment on Kurukshetra's performance in Tamil Nadu, he said, the film was facing tough competition from other major Tamil releases such as Comali and Nerkonda Paarvai. Bala said Kurukshetra's collection from the Tamil version is minimal.
WOM Does The Magic In Karnataka
Not only did Kurushetra offer the Kannada audience something different from the usual mass movies, but it also brought the biggest of stars together on a single platform. Besides the mind-blowing graphics and storyline, fans looked forward to watching the film for Rebel Star Ambareesh, as it was his last appearance on the big screen and Darshan's 50th film served as another reason for his fans.