Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 12): Continues Terrific Run In Theatres!

Kurukshetra Day 12 Box Office Collections

As per reports, Kurukshetra is said to have made a profit of Rs 6 crore in the last two days. The weekday figures reflect the film's exceptional performance. It looks like the buzz surrounding this epic film isn't going to lessen any time soon!

Slow Run In Other Languages

Kurukshetra was released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. The Tamil version hit the theatres on August 15. However, the film couldn't attract audiences in other languages. While the Telugu version's collections are estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, the exact numbers for the Tamil version are unavailable.

Expert's Opinion

When FilmiBeat contacted industry tracker Ramesh Bala for his comment on Kurukshetra's performance in Tamil Nadu, he said, the film was facing tough competition from other major Tamil releases such as Comali and Nerkonda Paarvai. Bala said Kurukshetra's collection from the Tamil version is minimal.

WOM Does The Magic In Karnataka

Not only did Kurushetra offer the Kannada audience something different from the usual mass movies, but it also brought the biggest of stars together on a single platform. Besides the mind-blowing graphics and storyline, fans looked forward to watching the film for Rebel Star Ambareesh, as it was his last appearance on the big screen and Darshan's 50th film served as another reason for his fans.