Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 20): Darshan’s Film Continues To Make A Fortune!
With its tremendous success, Sandalwood film Kurukshetra has set a new benchmark for Kannada movies. The 3D mythological film, which is entering its third week, has already entered the 100-crore club. Having been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the makers are planning on releasing it in Hindi soon. It is the only Kannada film after Yash's KGF to have made such a huge profit at the box office. Read Kurukshetra's complete day 20 box office collections reports below.
Day 20 Box Office Collection
Two days ago, Kurukshetra set a record by crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film continues to perform well in the theatres in its third week of run as well. According to the reports of a YouTube channel, it has collected around Rs 4 crore on day 19 and 20.
Karnataka Box Office
While the film's worldwide collection has crossed Rs 100 crore, it is expected to have earned over Rs 69 crore in Karnataka. As its Tamil version did not open to a great response in Tami Nadu, the exact figures are unavailable.
Will It Be A Hit In Hindi?
The multi-starrer has only managed to perform well in Karnataka. Neither the Telugu nor the Tamil version witnessed a similar run. We need to wait and watch if it can impress the Hindi speaking audiences.
It Has Beat KGF's Record
Meanwhile, a few reports are suggesting that Kurukshetra's Week 1 collections beat KGF Chapter 1's record. While KGF garnered profit worldwide, Kurukshetra is minting money at the Karnataka box office.
Word of mouth for Darshan's film in Karnataka has been brilliant, and it is one of the key factors in its success.