Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 20): Darshan’s Film Continues To Make A Fortune!

Day 20 Box Office Collection

Two days ago, Kurukshetra set a record by crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film continues to perform well in the theatres in its third week of run as well. According to the reports of a YouTube channel, it has collected around Rs 4 crore on day 19 and 20.

Karnataka Box Office

While the film's worldwide collection has crossed Rs 100 crore, it is expected to have earned over Rs 69 crore in Karnataka. As its Tamil version did not open to a great response in Tami Nadu, the exact figures are unavailable.

Will It Be A Hit In Hindi?

The multi-starrer has only managed to perform well in Karnataka. Neither the Telugu nor the Tamil version witnessed a similar run. We need to wait and watch if it can impress the Hindi speaking audiences.

It Has Beat KGF's Record

Meanwhile, a few reports are suggesting that Kurukshetra's Week 1 collections beat KGF Chapter 1's record. While KGF garnered profit worldwide, Kurukshetra is minting money at the Karnataka box office.

Word of mouth for Darshan's film in Karnataka has been brilliant, and it is one of the key factors in its success.