    Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 24): Darshan’s Film Is A Treat For Fans This Festive Season!

    By
    |

    The long weekend and festive mood seem to be working really well for Sandalwood film Kurukshetra. The 3D mythological film, helmed by Naganna, is witnessing outstanding run in the theatres. A few days ago, the film set a record by becoming the only Kannada film after KGF, to enter the 100-crore club. Darshan's 50th film has successfully completed three weeks of run in the theatres, and kick-started the fourth, with impressive collections over the weekend. Below is Kurukshetra's complete 24 days box office collections reports.

    Day 24 Box Office Collections

    Day 24 Box Office Collections

    The film experienced a larger audience on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive season seems to have treated Kurukshetra well, which is reflected in its third-weekend collections. As per the latest reports, the film is expected to have made anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on day 22, 23 and 24.

    Doesn't Seem To Slow Down

    Doesn't Seem To Slow Down

    The film experienced a larger audience on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive season seems to have treated Kurukshetra well, which is reflected in its third-weekend collections. As per the latest reports, the film is expected to have made anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on day 22, 23 and 24.

    Awaits Release In Hindi

    Awaits Release In Hindi

    The film experienced a larger audience on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive season seems to have treated Kurukshetra well, which is reflected in its third-weekend collections. As per the latest reports, the film is expected to have made anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on day 22, 23 and 24.

    WOM Has Been Amazing

    WOM Has Been Amazing

    The film experienced a larger audience on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive season seems to have treated Kurukshetra well, which is reflected in its third-weekend collections. As per the latest reports, the film is expected to have made anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on day 22, 23 and 24.

    Have you watched Kurukshetra in the theatres yet? What to do you have to say about the historic war film? Let us know in the comments below!

